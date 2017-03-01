Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Best Buy store is pictured in Pasadena, Calif. Feb. 28, 2017. (MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Best Buy posts unexpected drop in same-store sales Add to ...

Reuters

Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected decline in holiday-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand for tablets, gaming consoles, wearable devices and mobile phones.

The company’s sales at stores open for more than a year fell 0.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, widely missing analysts’ average estimate of an increase of 0.5 per cent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net revenue fell 1 per cent to $13.48-billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $13.62-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares fell more than 9 per cent in premarket trading.

