Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Blue Origin’s BE-3 ramping for a successful landing, April 2, 2016 near Van Horn, Texas (BLUE ORIGIN/AFP/Getty Images)
Blue Origin’s BE-3 ramping for a successful landing, April 2, 2016 near Van Horn, Texas (BLUE ORIGIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Bezos selling $1-billion of Amazon stock a year to fund rocket venture Add to ...

Irene Klotz

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday he is selling about $1-billion worth of Amazon stock per year to fund his Blue Origin rocket company, and expects to spend about $2.5-billion developing a rocket capable of lifting satellites and eventually people into orbit.

Blue Origin is aiming to launch paying passengers on 11-minute suborbital space rides next year, Bezos told reporters at the U.S. Space Symposium here.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Amazon.com Inc
    $909.28
    +2.45
    (+0.27%)
  • Updated April 5 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular