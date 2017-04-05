Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday he is selling about $1-billion worth of Amazon stock per year to fund his Blue Origin rocket company, and expects to spend about $2.5-billion developing a rocket capable of lifting satellites and eventually people into orbit.

Blue Origin is aiming to launch paying passengers on 11-minute suborbital space rides next year, Bezos told reporters at the U.S. Space Symposium here.

