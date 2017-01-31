Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Caterpillar logo is seen in this file photo. The company said Tuesday it will move several top executives to Chicago but won’t go ahead with plans to build a new complex in Peoria, Ill., because of challenging market conditions. (David McNew)
The Caterpillar logo is seen in this file photo. The company said Tuesday it will move several top executives to Chicago but won’t go ahead with plans to build a new complex in Peoria, Ill., because of challenging market conditions. (David McNew)

Caterpillar moving top executives to Chicago area Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Caterpillar Inc. is moving its headquarters to the Chicago area and won’t build a new complex in its current Peoria, Illinois location.

The move comes as the company faces a weak equipment market that has been cutting into its bottom line. Last week, the farming and construction equipment maker reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on charges and higher restructuring costs. It has been cutting jobs and facilities over the last several years.

“As a result of continuing challenging market conditions and the need to prioritize resources to focus on growth, Caterpillar will not build the previously announced headquarters complex in Peoria,” the company said.

The company said it will locate a limited group of senior executives and support functions in the Chicago area later this year, saying it is a more strategic location. It expects about 300 people to be based at the new location.

“Locating our headquarters closer to a global transportation hub, such as Chicago, means we can meet with our global customers, dealers and employees more easily and frequently,” said CEO Jim Umpleby.

Caterpillar said the vast majority of our people will remain in central Illinois. The current Caterpillar building in Peoria, Illinois will continue to be used.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Caterpillar Inc
    $95.13
    -1.66
    (-1.72%)
  • Updated January 31 11:31 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular