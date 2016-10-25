Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday reported a sharply lower third-quarter profit after global economic weakness and an abundance of available used equipment slowed sales of its new machinery.

The world’s largest construction and mining equipment maker also lowered its full-year revenue outlook for the second time. It now expects about $39-billion, down from a range of $40.0-billion to $40.5-billion.

The company expects its challenges to persist into next year, Chief Executive Officer Doug Oberhelman said in a statement.

“In North America, the market has an abundance of used construction equipment, rail customers have a substantial number of idle locomotives, and around the world there are a significant number of idle mining trucks,” Oberhelman said.

Caterpillar forecast 2016 profit at $2.35 per share, or $3.25 excluding restructuring costs.

The company again raised expectations of 2016 restructuring costs, to $800-million from a previous estimate of $700-million.

Shares of Caterpillar were down 1.7 per cent at $84.55 in premarket trading.

Caterpillar reported a third-quarter profit of $283-million, or 48 cents per share, down from a revised $559-million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, earnings per share were 85 cents.

