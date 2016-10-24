Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group said it would buy a stake of about 25 per cent in hotel operator and manager Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc from biggest shareholder Blackstone Group LP for $6.5-billion.

Hilton’s shares were up 6.3 per cent at $24.35 in premarket trading on Monday.

HNA will buy the stake for $26.25 per share, representing a premium of 14.6 per cent to Hilton’s closing price on Friday and valuing the hotel company at about $26-billion.

Blackstone’s holding in Hilton will be reduced to 21 per cent after the deal closes in the first quarter of 2017, the companies said.

Hilton Worldwide’s brands include Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Curio and Double Tree as well as Hilton.

The deal comes after China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co abandoned its pursuit of Hilton rival Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc in April following a bidding war with Marriott International Inc.

Marriott completed the acquisition of Starwood in September to create the world’s biggest hotel chain.

Evercore is the financial adviser to Hilton, while JPMorgan advised HNA Group.

Report Typo/Error