Citigroup Inc. said on Tuesday that it would invest more than $1-billion (U.S.) in its Mexico unit, Banco Nacional De México, which will be known as Citibanamex.

The investments, which will be completed by 2020, are in addition to the more than $1.5-billion Citi committed to invest in the bank in September, 2014.

“These investments in Citibanamex reaffirm our commitment to Mexico and our confidence in its prospects,” Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat said in the announcement.

Corbat’s decision is a rebuttal to calls by some investors and stock analysts for Citigroup to consider selling Banamex. Some large Citigroup investors have privately questioned the wisdom of keeping Banamex after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has roused sentiment for restrictions on trade and travel with Mexico that could hurt the economy there.

Banamex contributes about 15 per cent of Citigroup’s global consumer revenue, which makes Mexico second only to the United States in importance. It also earns about 15-per-cent return on shareholder equity, significantly better than Corbat’s goal of at least 10 per cent.

Citigroup said the investments will be directed to five areas, including digital banking, information technology platforms, branches and ATMs. It will add 2,500 new ATMs to the 7,500 it has now.

Corbat has made allegiance to Banamex a hallmark of this four-year tenure as chief executive. In 2014 he went to Mexico City to pledge support for the unit to the president of the country. He also oversaw executive changes and new controls following the discovery of more than $500-million of fraudulent loans to an oilfield services company and U.S. government investigations of money laundering at Banamex offices in the United States.

