Citigroup Inc reported a 7 per cent rise in quarterly profit, wrapping up a strong quarter for big U.S. banks, as trading in bonds and currencies surged following the U.S. presidential election.

Citi’s net income rose to $3.57-billion, or $1.14 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.34-billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Citigroup’s revenue from fixed-income trading rose about 36 per cent, while equity trading revenue rose about 15 per cent, pushing up total markets and securities services revenue by about 24 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

“We had a strong finish to 2016, bringing momentum into this year,” Chief Executive Michael Corbat said in a statement. “We drove revenue growth in our businesses and demonstrated strong expense discipline across the firm.”

However, adjusted revenue fell 9 per cent to $17.01-billion due to divestitures and missed the average estimate of $17.30-billion.

Wall Street trading desks benefited in the quarter from higher volume and volatility in stocks, bonds and currencies in the wake of Donald Trump’s surprise victory on Nov. 8.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a jump of about 78 per cent in revenue from trading fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities earlier on Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the No. 1 U.S. bank by assets, and Morgan Stanley also reported sharp increases in fourth-quarter fixed-income trading revenue.

Adjusted revenue from Citicorp, Citigroup’s ongoing businesses, rose 6 per cent to $16.36-billion. Citicorp’s expenses fell 2 per cent to $9.46-billion.

Citigroup’s shares were little changed in premarket trading, having risen about 17 per cent since the election.

Shares of U.S. banks have staged a dramatic rally following Trump’s victory as investors expect banks to reap huge benefits from lighter regulation under his presidency.

The Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points in December, is expected to raise them again three times this year. That will also help banks.

Citigroup said adjusted return on tangible common equity, a key measure of profitability, was unchanged at 7.1 per cent.

Corbat set a target of reaching a 10 per cent return on equity by 2015 shortly after taking the reins in 2012.

Total operating expenses fell 9 per cent to $10.12-billion.

Citigroup, which has more assets in emerging markets than other U.S. banks, has been exiting less profitable operations in markets around the world, consolidating back offices and cutting jobs to become more efficient.

