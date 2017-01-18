Citigroup Inc reported a 7 per cent rise in quarterly profit, wrapping up a strong quarter for big U.S. banks, as trading in bonds and currencies surged following Donald Trump’s surprise victory in November.

“We had a strong finish to 2016, bringing momentum into this year,” Chief Executive Michael Corbat said in a statement. “We drove revenue growth in our businesses and demonstrated strong expense discipline across the firm.”

Citi’s net income rose to $3.57-billion, or $1.14 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.34-billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Citigroup’s revenue from fixed-income trading rose about 36 per cent, while equity trading revenue rose about 15 per cent, pushing up total markets and securities services revenue by about 24 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

However, adjusted revenue fell 9 per cent to $17.01-billion due to divestitures and missed the average estimate of $17.30-billion.

Citigroup’s shares were little changed in premarket trading, having risen about 17 per cent since the election.

In the wake of the U.S. presidential election, Wall Street trading desks benefited from higher volume and volatility in stocks, bonds and currencies.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N> reported a jump of about 78 per cent in revenue from trading fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities earlier on Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N>, the No. 1 U.S. bank by assets, and Morgan Stanley also reported sharp increases in fourth-quarter fixed-income trading revenue.

Adjusted revenue from Citicorp, Citigroup’s ongoing businesses, rose 6 per cent to $16.36-billion. Citicorp’s expenses fell 2 per cent to $9.46-billion.

Shares of U.S. banks have staged a dramatic rally following Trump’s victory as investors expect banks to reap huge benefits from lighter regulation under his presidency. Still, bank shares fell on Tuesday as concerns about protectionist trade policies planned by U.S. President-elect Trump weighed on the wider market.

The Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points in December, is expected to raise them again three times this year. That should help banks.

Citigroup said adjusted return on tangible common equity, a key measure of profitability, was unchanged at 7.1 per cent.

Corbat set a target of reaching a 10 per cent return on equity by 2015 shortly after taking the reins in 2012.

Total operating expenses fell 9 per cent to $10.12-billion.

Citigroup has more assets in emerging markets than other U.S. banks. Since the financial crisis, it has been exiting less profitable operations in markets around the world, as it works to return capital to investors.

The bank said it returned nearly $11-billion in capital to shareholders last year.

