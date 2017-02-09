Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Coca-Cola reported its seventh-straight drop in quarterly revenue on Feb. 9, 2017. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
Reuters

Coca-Cola Co forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit, hurt by higher costs for refranchising its bottling operations in North America.

The world’s largest beverage maker’s shares were down 2 per cent at $41.12 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Coca-Cola has been offloading much of its bottling business to cope with falling demand for carbonated beverages in North America.

The company said on Thursday it was on track to complete refranchising of its U.S. bottling operations by the end of this year.

Charges related to the refranchising of its U.S. bottling operations look to be a more meaningful drag on the company’s full-year profit than analysts were expecting, brokerage Cowen & Co said in a note to clients on Thursday.

The company forecast 2017 adjusted earnings to fall 1-4 per cent from $1.91 per share in 2016. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.97, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders more than halved to $550-million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.24-billion, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included a $919-million charge related to the refranchising of its bottling operations.

Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents per share, in line with estimates.

Net operating revenue fell about 6 per cent to $9.41-billion, the seventh straight drop, but beat estimates of $9.13-billion, helped by higher sales of its sodas in North America, its biggest market.

Volume sales rose 1 per cent in North America, including a 1 per cent growth in sales of its carbonated sodas such as Sprite and Fanta.

However, global volume sales for the company fell 1 per cent in the fourth quarter, hurt by high levels of inflation in certain Latin American countries.

