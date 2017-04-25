Coca-Cola Co reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit due to higher costs related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.

The company is offloading much of its low-margin bottling business to cut costs amid falling demand for carbonated beverages in North America.

Coca-Cola had warned in February that the refranchising was turning out to be costlier than previously anticipated.

Global soda sales fell 1 per cent in the first quarter ended March 31, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $1.18-billion, or 27 cents per share, from $1.48-billion, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share.

Revenue fell 11.3 per cent to $9.12-billion, declining for the eighth straight quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 44 cents per share and revenue of $8.87-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Report Typo/Error