The U.S. election of Donald Trump has created “considerable” uncertainty over the policies he will pursue so it is too soon for the Federal Reserve to judge whether its plan for gradual interest rate hikes needs adjusting, one of the most influential Fed policymakers said on Monday.

In a speech that stepped well into fiscal policy, including a prescription for more predictable actions from Washington, New York Fed President William Dudley painted a fairly benign picture of the current U.S. economy.

He cited firming wages and said he expects further improvement in both the labor market and in pushing inflation higher. “Assuming the economy stays on this trajectory, I would favor making monetary policy somewhat less accommodative over time by gradually pushing up the level of short-term interest rates,” he said in prepared remarks to the non-profit Association for a Better New York.

“There is still considerable uncertainty about how fiscal policy will evolve over the next few years. At this juncture, it is premature to reach firm conclusions,” added Dudley, a permanent Fed voter on monetary policy and a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Since last month’s election of the Republican Trump as president, stocks, bond yields and the dollar have all risen. Dudley called this a “tightening,” but not one that concerns him since it appears to be driven by expectations of more government spending that should boost the economy.

If that happens, and if the U.S. central bank, in response, raises rates more than currently expected, he said investor reaction is “appropriate,” though he would wait to adjust monetary policy expectations as the fiscal picture becomes clearer, he added.

Trump was elected on a platform of infrastructure spending, tax cuts, cuts to government regulations, and the renegotiation or halting of international trade agreements.

