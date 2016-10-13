Delta Air Lines Inc. on Thursday said it will add fewer seats for purchase than usual in early 2017 to prop up fares, reacting to a deluge of flights from rivals that is squeezing its profit margins.

Delta, No. 2 globally in passenger traffic after American Airlines Group Inc., said income fell about 4 per cent to $1.3-billion (U.S.) in the third quarter.

Those earnings nonetheless topped what analysts expected per share on an adjusted basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While plummeting fuel costs have led to a blockbuster rise in U.S. airline profits since 2014, oil prices have to a degree plateaued and no longer are seen as a force to improve the sector’s results.

At issue now is lower revenue. Budget carriers such as Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA are fighting larger airlines over a fixed number of travellers and charging less for tickets.

Delta said it expects its operating profit margin, excluding items, to shrink to between 14 per cent and 16 per cent in the fourth quarter from 17.1 per cent a year earlier. If pilots approve a union-negotiated contract, analysts said the margin will be lower still.

In addition, the third quarter was “the weakest revenue environment in recent memory,” chief executive officer Ed Bastian said on an analyst conference call.

Transatlantic flights earned less than expected because attacks in Europe discouraged would-be vacationers, Delta president Glen Hauenstein said.

Norwegian also began flights from New York to Paris, a hub city for Delta’s partner Air France KLM SA, increasing competition for price-sensitive customers.

Hoping to counteract an uptick in rivals’ flights, Delta will cut capacity across the Atlantic by 3 per cent to 4 per cent starting in November, Mr. Hauenstein said. Capacity refers to how many seats an airline flies and how far it flies them.

Delta also plans to increase capacity just 1 per cent in early 2017, versus growth of 2.7 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Delta hopes next year’s moves will be enough to stop a months-long decline in passenger unit revenue.

That measure, which compares sales to capacity, dropped 6.8 per cent in the third quarter and is expected to fall another 3 per cent to 5 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, Delta said.

There were bright spots in Latin America and the Pacific service. Ending 16 quarters of revenue decline in Brazil, the Olympics brought more visitors to Rio, and Brazilians booked more travel as the real strengthened, Mr. Hauenstein said.

