U.S. public pension funds are cutting their expectations for investment returns over the next 30 years or more, but some do not expect to meet even the new targets over the coming decade.

After a long period of low interest rates, forecasts by investment analysts show the next 10 years will probably bring slower market growth, leading to reduced expectations for the $3.7-trillion of public pension assets.

But public pensions are wary of lowering their expected return rates, or the discount rate, too quickly because doing so would drastically increase costs for state and local governments and their employees, whose contributions form the funds.

Instead, the funds say they plan to make up for lower returns expected in the coming decade over the next 30 years or more.

“Pension funds are in an extraordinarily difficult political situation,” said Don Boyd, fiscal studies director at the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

If they protect their portfolios by moving assets into safer, lower-return investments, he said, “they will have to drastically increase the cost for local governments. They are reluctant to do that.”

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, anticipates annual returns of 6.2 per cent over the next decade.

However, CalPERS still expects its long-term return to align more closely with a discount rate that it plans to reduce to 7 per cent by 2020, because it anticipates returns will jump to 7.83 per cent in the decades to follow.

Such a forecast in the short term could spell declining fund conditions, a rise in unfunded liabilities and increased costs for government employers and workers.

CalPERS is not alone. The Ohio Public Employees Retirement System expects an average 6.76-per-cent return over the next five to seven years, short of its 7.5-per-cent discount rate. But the fund anticipates returns will climb to 7.85 per cent over a 30-year period.

Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions expects compound returns of 6.33 per cent over the next decade, considerably below its 7.5-per-cent discount rate. The fund believes the compound return “will rise over the long-term as interest rates move back up,” general manager Ray Ciranna said.

Private-sector and public plans in Canada and Europe lowered their discount rates over the past two decades. But U.S. public pension funds maintained higher return expectations and put more of their money in risky assets to help achieve them, according to the Rockefeller Institute.

Report Typo/Error