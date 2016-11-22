Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Bottles Dr Pepper move along a conveyor belt at a bottling plant in Salt Lake City. (George Frey/Bloomberg)
Bottles Dr Pepper move along a conveyor belt at a bottling plant in Salt Lake City. (George Frey/Bloomberg)

Dr Pepper Snapple to buy Bai Brands for $1.7-billion Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Soft-drinks maker Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc said it would buy Bai Brands LLC, a maker of antioxidant beverages, for $1.7-billion in cash.

The purchase price includes a tax benefit of about $400-million on a net present value basis, Dr Pepper Snapple said on Tuesday.

Dr Pepper Snapple bought a minority stake in Bai last year and is one of the company’s “Allied Brands,” which are healthy-drinks companies that it distributes through its network.

Reuters reported in October that Dr Pepper Snapple was in talks to acquire Bai Brands.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog