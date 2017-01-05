Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A DuPont logo is pictured on the research center in Meyrin near Geneva. (© Denis Balibouse / Reuters)
A DuPont logo is pictured on the research center in Meyrin near Geneva.

A U.S. jury in Ohio on Thursday ordered DuPont to pay $10.5-million in punitive damages to a man who said he developed testicular cancer from exposure to a toxic chemical leaked from one of the company’s plants, according to the plaintiff’s lawyer Robert Billott.

The federal jury awarded Kenneth Vigneron $2-million in compensatory damages in December.

This is the third time jurors in Columbus, Ohio federal court have found DuPont liable for individuals’ injuries linked to perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA or C-8, which is used to make Teflon.

