Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, the company name of DuPont appears above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. DuPont said Tuesday it hoped to have its merger with Dow wrapped up in the first half of the year. (Richard Drew/AP)
In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, the company name of DuPont appears above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. DuPont said Tuesday it hoped to have its merger with Dow wrapped up in the first half of the year. (Richard Drew/AP)

DuPont sees Dow merger closing in first half of 2017 Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont said on Tuesday it expected its merger with Dow Chemical Co to close in the first half of the year, suggesting it will take longer than previously estimated to win approvals for the $130-billion deal.

Previously, the companies said they hoped to wrap up the transaction in the first quarter of 2017.

DuPont, which also reported a better-than-expected profit for the sixth straight quarter, said it continued to have constructive discussions with regulators in key jurisdictions.

This is at least the second time the two companies, which have been in talks with EU antitrust regulators to save their merger, have had to push back the expected completion period.

DuPont also said it expected its profit in the current quarter to fall 18 per cent from a year earlier due to a charge of 15 cents per share related to the Dow deal.

Operating profit, which excludes one-time charges, is expected to rise about 8 per cent, helped by cost cutting and increased seed deliveries.

Net income attributable to the company was $265-million, or 30 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $253-million, or 29 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2015.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 42 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 1.7 per cent to $5.21-billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $5.29-billion.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular