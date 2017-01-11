Pulling the United States out of the North American free-trade agreement will lead to cuts in automotive jobs for Americans, a respected auto industry think tank said Wednesday as President-elect Donald Trump claimed successes in convincing car companies to shift investments out of Mexico.

The end of NAFTA would eliminate at least 31,000 jobs in the U.S. auto parts industry, "counter to the incoming Trump Administration’s goal of creating manufacturing jobs," the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), based in Ann Arbor, Mich., said in a study.

