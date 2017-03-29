Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An Etihad plane stands parked at a gate at JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., March 21, 2017. (LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
An Etihad plane stands parked at a gate at JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., March 21, 2017. (LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

Etihad to lend iPads to U.S.-bound passengers as ban workaround Add to ...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

One Mideast airline affected by the ban on most electronics in the cabins of U.S.-bound flights will lend iPads to its top-paying travellers.

Etihad Airways said on Wednesday that it will offer the tablets to U.S.-bound passengers in first and business class, along with vouchers for free onboard Wi-Fi starting on April 2.

The U.S. government last week barred passengers from 10 Mideast and North African cities from carrying electronics larger than cellphones onto U.S.-bound flights. Medical devices were exempted.

Etihad’s hub in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, was among the cities affected. The government-owned carrier operates 45 flights a week to six American cities: Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Electronics ban implemented on U.S.-bound flights (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular