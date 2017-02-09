Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
On an adjusted basis, Expedia earned $1.17 per share in the latest quarter. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)
On an adjusted basis, Expedia earned $1.17 per share in the latest quarter. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

Expedia revenue rises 23% as bookings increase Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a 23.2 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.

The company’s revenue rose to $2.09-billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from about $1.70-billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Expedia was $79.5-million, or 51 cents per share, compared with a loss of $12.5-million, or 9 cents per share.

The year-ago quarter included charges related to Expedia’s purchase of vacation rental site HomeAway Inc, and some other items.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.17 per share in the latest quarter.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Tech giants file opposition to Trump's immigration ban (Reuters)
 
  • Expedia Inc
    $123.25
    +0.41
    (+0.33%)
  • Updated February 9 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular