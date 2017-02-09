Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a 23.2 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.

The company’s revenue rose to $2.09-billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from about $1.70-billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Expedia was $79.5-million, or 51 cents per share, compared with a loss of $12.5-million, or 9 cents per share.

The year-ago quarter included charges related to Expedia’s purchase of vacation rental site HomeAway Inc, and some other items.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.17 per share in the latest quarter.

