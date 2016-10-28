Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, on Friday reported a 38 per cent drop in quarterly profit that still beat Wall Street’s expectations as cost cuts partly offset declining crude prices.

Shares of Exxon were down 1.4 per cent at 85.73 in premarket trading.

The company reported third-quarter net income of $2.65-billion, or 63 cents per share, compared with $4.24-billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings fell in all of the company’s divisions, including the refining arm, which has generally bolstered profits when oil prices are low.

Production fell about 3 per cent to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Exxon’s refineries processed about 2 per cent less crude oil during the quarter than it did a year earlier.

