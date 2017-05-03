Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 per cent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.

Mobile ad revenue accounted for 85 per cent of the company’s total advertising revenue of $7.86-billion in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with 82 per cent a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $7.68-billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

The social media giant is expected to generate $31.94-billion in mobile ad revenue globally in 2017, a 42.1 per cent jump from a year earlier, according to research firm eMarketer.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $3.06-billion, or $1.04 per share, from $1.73-billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $8.03-billion from $5.38-billion.

Facebook is the last of the top five U.S. tech companies to report quarterly earnings.

