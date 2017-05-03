Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A conference worker passes a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference, in San Jose, Calif., April 18, 2017. (Noah Berger/AP)
A conference worker passes a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference, in San Jose, Calif., April 18, 2017. (Noah Berger/AP)

Facebook profit jumps on growth in ad sales Add to ...

Rishika Sadam

Bengaluru — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 per cent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.

Mobile ad revenue accounted for 85 per cent of the company’s total advertising revenue of $7.86-billion in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with 82 per cent a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $7.68-billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

The social media giant is expected to generate $31.94-billion in mobile ad revenue globally in 2017, a 42.1 per cent jump from a year earlier, according to research firm eMarketer.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $3.06-billion, or $1.04 per share, from $1.73-billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $8.03-billion from $5.38-billion.

Facebook is the last of the top five U.S. tech companies to report quarterly earnings.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Facebook Inc
    $151.80
    -0.98
    (-0.64%)
  • Updated May 3 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular