The Federal Reserve sees an opportunity to remove some of the monetary stimulus it has given the U.S. economy, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Tuesday.

“The Federal Reserve is moving into what I consider a very critical time,” George told an event hosted by Women in Housing and Finance.

George, who does not have a vote on interest rate policy this year but participates in Fed policy discussions, did not comment on how many rate increases she anticipates from the U.S. central bank this year.

The Fed raised rates earlier this month, its third hike since the 2008-2015 period when it kept rates near zero.

George said the Fed needed to be careful not to tighten policy too much but also not to let the economy overheat, and that a decision on when to reduce the Fed’s large balance sheet would likely not be made soon.

“It’s going to require a lot of conversation and analysis,” she said.

Report Typo/Error