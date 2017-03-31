Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields’ salary, bonus and stock awards rose 8 per cent to a total of $18.8-million in 2016, while pretax profit for the automaker fell slightly from 2015’s record high, it said on Friday.

Including pensions and perks, Fields made $22.1-million, up nearly 19 per cent from $18.6-million. His pension award was nearly $2-million higher in 2016 than in the previous year.

Fields, 56, became CEO in the summer of 2014.

The company earned a pretax profit of $10.4-billion in 2016, down slightly from $10.8-billion in 2015.

Last week, the automaker said it expected lower earnings per share in the first quarter and a drop in pretax profit in 2017 to $9-billion due to increased spending on commodities, warranties and investments and a drop in sales volume.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford, 59, received a salary, bonus and stock awards totaling $11.1-million in 2016, up 10 per cent from 2015. His pension award rose about 5 per cent to $1.45-million.

The company said the bigger pension awards resulted from two factors outside its control: fluctuating interest rates and changes to government-issued mortality tables.

