A Ford sign is shown above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/AP)
DEARBORN, Mich.

The Associated Press

Ford Motor Co.’s net income fell by 35 per cent to $1.6-billion in the first quarter as results were hit by costly recalls, lower sales and rising prices for steel and other materials.

Without one-time items, including a gain from the closure of a planned plant in Mexico, Ford earned 39 cents per share. Wall Street expected earnings of 35 cents per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The Dearborn-based automaker told investors and analysts last month that it expected weaker first-quarter results. Last year’s first quarter was an all-time record for the company.

Ford says it remains on track to earn a full-year pretax profit of $9-billion. That’s down from $10.4-billion in 2016.

Ford’s revenue climbed 4 per cent to $39-billion in the first quarter.

