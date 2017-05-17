Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.

Ford said the cuts would amount to about 10 per cent of a group of 15,000 salaried workers. The company said a large group of salaried workers would not be covered by the planned cuts, including those in product develop and in the Ford Credit unit. The cuts will not apply to Ford’s Europe or South America units.

About two-thirds of the planned cuts are in North America and the rest in Asia. Ford does not plan to cut hourly workers or production.

About 600 Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. salaried employees are eligible for the voluntary package, Ford spokesman Mike Moran said from the company’s headquarters in Dearborn, Mich.

Employees in some operations are not eligible, including salaried employees in at Ford factories in Canada that are producing vehicles and engines and workers in the company’s credit division.

Ford operates an assembly plant in Oakville, Ont., two engine plants in Windsor, Ont., and has a parts depot in Brampton, Ont.

The buyout affects about 15,000 employees in North America and the target is about 10 per cent, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Ford Canada has a target of 60 employees, Mr. Moran said.

About 9,600 Ford employees in the United States and 1,000 in Mexico are eligible for the packages.

The auto maker will offer financial incentives to encourage salaried employees to depart voluntarily, including generous early retirement offers, a person briefed on the plan said.

In 2016, Ford cut hundreds of white-collar jobs in Europe to reduce costs by $200-million annually.

Ford stock was little changed in premarket trading on Wednesday. The shares are down nearly 40 per cent since Mark Fields took over as chief executive officer in July 2014.

The Detroit auto makers have been under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to add jobs in the United States, but declining U.S. sales and stalled share values are exerting a stronger force.

Ford said in January it was cancelling a planned Mexico plant and adding 700 jobs in Michigan.

Last month it announced plans to cut costs by $3-billion in 2017. Auto makers are trimming costs as they brace for slowing auto sales.

General Motors Co has cut more than 4,000 U.S. jobs since November, and moved to conserve capital by shedding its European operations and closing unprofitable operations in Asia.

With a file from The Globe’s Greg Keenan

