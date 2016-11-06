As Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and their allies work frenetically to shore up support ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election, the candidates have ratcheted up their nasty personal attacks and ignored their policy playbooks.

Over the course of an interminable campaign, neither has had very much to say – beyond the usual promises and bromides – about such key economic issues as soaring public debt, worsening demographics, widening income inequality, the direction of monetary policy or the challenges related to the “new normal” of slower U.S. and global growth.

