A file photo shows General Electric light bulbs on display at a store, in Wilmington, Mass. GE reported financial results Friday. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Reuters

General Electric Co reported on Friday a 35.7 per cent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to $3.48-billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.57-billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 39 cents from 26 cents, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, GE earned 46 cents per share.

Total revenue fell 2.4 per cent to $33.09-billion.

The maker of power plants, aircraft engines, locomotives and other industrial equipment reiterated its 2017 operating earnings per share forecast.

