Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A file photo shows General Electric light bulbs on display at a store, in Wilmington, Mass. GE reported financial results Friday. (Elise Amendola/AP)
A file photo shows General Electric light bulbs on display at a store, in Wilmington, Mass. GE reported financial results Friday. (Elise Amendola/AP)

GE profit rises 36 per cent, sales slow; affirms 2017 forecast Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

General Electric Co reported a 35.7 per cent jump in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.

The Boston-based maker of power plants, aircraft engines, locomotives and medical equipment said total revenue fell 2.4 per cent to $33.1-billion.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to $3.48-billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.57-billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 39 cents from 26 cents, the company said.

Adjusted earnings, however, fell 2 per cent to 46 cents a share, matching the average of analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GE said in December it expected organic growth of 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year, figures it affirmed on Friday.

GE shares were down 0.7 per cent at $31 in premarket trading.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • General Electric Co
    $31.21
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated January 19 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular