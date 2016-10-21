Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The General Electric logo is seen at a plant in Belfort, France. (Thibault Camus/AP)
Alwyn Scott

NEW YORK — Reuters

General Electric Co beat analyst profit forecasts in the third quarter, but revenue growth remained sluggish, prompting the company to lower its full-year revenue growth target and narrow its profit forecast on Friday and sending shares lower.

The industrial giant’s adjusted profit jumped 10 per cent to 32 cents a share, beating the 30 cents that analysts had estimated on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But slow economic growth, particularly in the oil and gas business, weighed on revenue. Organic revenue, which excludes growth from acquisitions, grew 1 per cent in the quarter.

Analysts had been looking for GE to report stronger revenue growth after a weak first half, but that was stymied by a 25-per cent slump in oil and gas revenue in the quarter.

GE trimmed its full-year revenue forecast to flat to 2 per cent growth, down from 2 per cent to 4 per cent growth.

It also narrowed its adjusted profit forecast to between $1.48 and $1.52 a share, compared with the $1.45 to $1.55 a share forecast at the end of the second quarter.

The company’s shares fell 1 per cent to $28.77 in premarket trading.

Analysts had been targeting second-half growth of about 15 per cent in GE’s power business, GE’s largest division. In the third quarter, power revenue grew only about 7 per cent.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $2.10-billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.97-billion a year earlier. Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 23 cents from 19 cents.

Total revenue rose 4.4 per cent to $29.27-billion.

