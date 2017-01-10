No. 1 U.S. auto maker General Motors Co. on Tuesday gave an upbeat profit outlook for 2017 that was significantly above Wall Street forecasts, countering analysts’ concerns that the U.S. car industry peaked in 2016 after several years of record or near-record sales, sending its shares up more than 5 per cent.

GM said it expects its earnings for 2016 at the high end of its previous forecast and that profits will rise 2017.

“We see from a [U.S.] macroeconomic point of view pretty robust underpinnings for another good year absent some external shock to the system,” GM president Dan Ammann told reporters at a news conference.

GM shares were up 5.3 per cent at $37.90 in afternoon trading, near their highest level in almost two years.

The Detroit-based auto maker said it expects 2017 earnings per share in a range of $6 to $6.50. Analysts have, on average, predicted the company post EPS this year of $5.76, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GM said it expects full-year 2016 EPS at the high end of its previously announced range of $5.50 to $6. Analysts currently expect 2016 EPS of $6.01, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In September, rival U.S. auto maker Ford Motor Co. lowered its 2016 pretax profit forecast, blaming a charge related to a vehicle recall. Ford has been trading at 6.29 times earnings, above GM, which has been trading at 4.12 times earnings.

Ford shares rose nearly 3 per cent after GM’s profit outlook announcement.

Over the next three years, GM said that more profitable crossovers, trucks and SUVs that have dominated sales for several years because of lower gas prices, will “increase significantly” to 52 per cent of GM sales volumes from 2017 to 2020, versus 38 per cent over the previous six years.

The company also announced a $5-billion (U.S.) increase to its share buyback programme and additional planned cost savings of $1 billion. The increase in GM’s 2017 EPS will in part reflect the impact of the increased share repurchase programme.

GM executives said by 2019 the company expects $2-billion in pretax profits from its financial arm, its parts business and its new mobility ventures including OnStar and Maven. The company said it should generate about $6-billion in free cash flow in 2017. The auto maker’s bullish forecast comes at a time when the industry has been emphasizing investments in the United States following attacks from president-elect Donald Trump for building vehicles in Mexico.

