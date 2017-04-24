Hasbro Inc, the no. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, partly helped by demand for digital games, which more than doubled profit for the company’s entertainment and licensing business.

Shares of the company were up 5.7 per cent at $101.50 in premarket trading on Monday.

Hasbro’s sales have been on the rise, especially after the toymaker won a lucrative contract from Mattel Inc for dolls based on Walt Disney Co’s princesses such as Cinderella and Frozen’s Elsa in 2014.

Hasbro’s results were in contrast to larger rival Mattel Inc , which reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and drop in sales last week, hurt by poor demand by retailers for its Barbie and Fisher-Price brands and due to big discounts to move inventory left after weak holiday sales.

Sales from Hasbro’s gaming category, which includes digital gaming and brands such as Dungeons and Dragons, rose 10 per cent to $253.3-million in the first quarter ended April 2.

The company’s digital gaming unit also includes mobile game developer Backflip Studios LLC, which it bought in January. It makes games such as Transformers: Earth Wars and Nerf Hoops.

Hasbro’s entertainment and licensing operating profit more than doubled to $11.3-million.

The company said its revenue rose 2.2 per cent to $849.7-million in the quarter.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $68.6-million, or 54 cents per share, from $48.8-million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Hasbro earned 43 cents per share, excluding an 11 cent benefit due to the adoption of a new accounting standard.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents per share and revenue of $822.1-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

