Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A statue of Hasbro's iconic Mr. Potato Head character is pictured in front of the Company's global corporate headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in this picture released to Reuters on in this October 19, 2009, file photo. Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, topped Wall Street's profit expectations for the first time in six quarters due to better inventory management and market share gains, sending its shares up 5 percent, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Hasbro, Inc./Handout/Files (UNITED STATES BUSINESS - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS (HANDOUT/REUTERS)
A statue of Hasbro's iconic Mr. Potato Head character is pictured in front of the Company's global corporate headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in this picture released to Reuters on in this October 19, 2009, file photo. Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, topped Wall Street's profit expectations for the first time in six quarters due to better inventory management and market share gains, sending its shares up 5 percent, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Hasbro, Inc./Handout/Files (UNITED STATES BUSINESS - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS (HANDOUT/REUTERS)

Hasbro sales, profit beat on strong demand for Disney dolls Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Hasbro Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for its Disney Princess and Frozen dolls in the all-important holiday selling season in the United States.

The toymaker’s shares were up about 4 per cent at $86.00 in premarket trading on Monday.

Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro said revenue from toys in the girls category jumped 52 per cent, as demand for dolls based on Walt Disney Co’s Cinderella and Frozen rose significantly in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 25.

The company also benefited from strong demand for Dream Works’ Trolls dolls. The film released in November last year in the United States.

Hasbro won the lucrative contract for dolls based on Disney’s princesses such as Cinderella and Snow White from Mattel in 2014.

Global sales of its gaming products also rose 11 per cent, driven by demand for its franchise brand “Magic: The Gathering and Pie Face.”

Hasbro’s revenue rose 11.2 per cent to $1.63-billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.50-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $192.73-million, or $1.52 per share, in the quarter, from $175.76-million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.64 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.12.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Hasbro Inc
    $82.63
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated February 3 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular