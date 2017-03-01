Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A woman shops inside the Hershey Store in New York June 17, 2008.
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Associated Press

Hershey Co. could cut 15 per cent of its global hourly workforce, primarily outside the United States.

The Pennsylvania-based company says chief executive Michele Buck will have more to say on the plan when she briefs analysts in New York on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the marketer of Hershey chocolate bars and other candies said the layoffs are part of a program designed to improve the operating profit margin through a streamlined operating model and reduced administrative expenses.

Hershey operates eight factories outside the U.S. As of December, Hershey employed approximately 16,300 full time and 1,680 part-time employees worldwide.

Starbucks bets on 'roastery' for Italy debut (Reuters)
 
