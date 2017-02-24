Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, said on Friday it would buy back up to $1-billion of its shares, and that it would change its corporate name to Hilton Inc., effective March 6.

Last week, Hilton reaffirmed its 2017 forecast for a key revenue metric and said it felt more confident about achieving it, as U.S. economic growth gains steam.

Hilton’s board also declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on March 31.

The Conrad and Double Tree hotels owner paid a dividend of 7 cents per share in December.

Based on Thursday’s closing price of $57.21, Hilton can purchase up to 17.5 million shares, or 5.3 per cent of its total outstanding shares as of Feb. 7.

