Home Depot Inc, the world’s largest home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected profit and sales, helped by a strong U.S. housing market, and set a $15-billion share repurchase plan.

Shares of the company, which also forecast 2017 sales ahead of Wall Street estimates, were up 1.8 per cent at $145.59 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it expects 2017 sales to increase by 4.6 per cent, which translates to $98.95-billion. Analysts on average had expected $98.45-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home Depot also forecast 2017 same-store sales growth of 4.6 per cent and a profit of $7.13 per share.

The company said same-store sales rose 5.8 per cent during the quarter ended Jan. 29, beating analysts’ average estimate of a rise of 3.5 per cent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

U.S. homebuilding jumped 11.3 per cent in December as a firming economy and higher wages due to a tightening labor market boosted demand for rental housing.

Moreover, higher consumer spending and an increase in the value of homes have spurred remodelling activity by homeowners.

Home Depot reported a 5.8 per cent rise in quarterly sales to $22.21-billion. Analysts on average had expected $21.81-billion.

The company’s net earnings rose to $1.74-billion, or $1.44 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.47-billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.34 per share.

Home Depot said its new buyback plan replaced the $4-billion of share repurchases left under its previous plan.

The company’s board increased the quarterly dividend to 89 cents per share, payable on March 23, from 69 cents per share.

