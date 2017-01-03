Corporate crisis managers are redrafting their playbooks to deal with a new kind of public-relations problem: the Twitter wrath of the next U.S. President.

A single angry tweet from Donald Trump can quickly cost a company billions of dollars in stock market value, as Boeing Co. and General Motors Co. have discovered. Communications experts say the president-elect’s bullying style and his adept use of social media often leave companies with only one realistic path – to bow down and give him the win he craves, even if it is not quite the truth.

Report Typo/Error