In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a rally in West Allis, Wis. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Rachelle Younglai

Corporate crisis managers are redrafting their playbooks to deal with a new kind of public-relations problem: the Twitter wrath of the next U.S. President.

A single angry tweet from Donald Trump can quickly cost a company billions of dollars in stock market value, as Boeing Co. and General Motors Co. have discovered. Communications experts say the president-elect’s bullying style and his adept use of social media often leave companies with only one realistic path – to bow down and give him the win he craves, even if it is not quite the truth.

Rachelle Younglai

