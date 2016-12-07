The Huffington Post has tapped New York Times editor Lydia Polgreen to succeed founder Ariana Huffington as its editor-in-chief.

The online news outlet announced Tuesday that Polgreen has been named to the top job. Polgreen had been with the New York Times for 15 years, where she most recently served as the associate masthead editor and the editorial director of NYT Global.

The 41-year-old Polgreen calls the Huffington Post job a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” She says the media’s “basic difficulty” in anticipating Donald Trump’s election last month illustrates “the ways in which journalism has failed to reach beyond its own inner limits.”

Ariana Huffington left the company in August.

Report Typo/Error