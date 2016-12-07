Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Huffington Post's co-founder Ariana Huffington poses as she arrives to present a Glamour Magazine Woman of the Year award in New York November 8, 2010. (LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
NEW YORK — The Associated Press

The Huffington Post has tapped New York Times editor Lydia Polgreen to succeed founder Ariana Huffington as its editor-in-chief.

The online news outlet announced Tuesday that Polgreen has been named to the top job. Polgreen had been with the New York Times for 15 years, where she most recently served as the associate masthead editor and the editorial director of NYT Global.

The 41-year-old Polgreen calls the Huffington Post job a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” She says the media’s “basic difficulty” in anticipating Donald Trump’s election last month illustrates “the ways in which journalism has failed to reach beyond its own inner limits.”

Ariana Huffington left the company in August.

