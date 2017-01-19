Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An IBM logo is displayed in Berlin, Vt., July 16, 2013. The thousands of young people graduating from Atlantic Canada's colleges and universities every year shouldn't have to look for work outside the region's borders now that technology has made it so much easier for the world to come to them, says Dino Trevisani, president of IBM Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Toby Talbot, File
An IBM logo is displayed in Berlin, Vt., July 16, 2013. The thousands of young people graduating from Atlantic Canada's colleges and universities every year shouldn't have to look for work outside the region's borders now that technology has made it so much easier for the world to come to them, says Dino Trevisani, president of IBM Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Toby Talbot, File

IBM reports better-than-expected results; forecast beats Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

International Business Machines Corp forecast full-year earnings above Wall Street estimates and reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by growth in newer areas such as cloud-based services and analytics.

IBM’s shares were up 2.9 per cent at $171.64 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The Armonk, New York-based company forecast adjusted earnings of at least $13.80 per share for fiscal 2017, beating the average analyst estimate of $13.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

IBM has shown pockets of revenue growth in recent quarters, with newer businesses such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence driving the company’s turnaround efforts.

Revenue from “strategic imperatives”, which includes cloud and mobile computing, data analytics, social and security software, rose 11 per cent to $9.5-billion in the fourth quarter, from a year earlier.

Cloud computing revenue across IBM’s segments rose 33 per cent. The business includes services such as SoftLayer, which leases online storage space to companies, as well as the BlueMix cloud platform.

Excluding items, IBM earned $5.01 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $4.88 per share.

IBM’s revenue fell 1.3 per cent to $21.77-billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, but beat analysts’ expectations of $21.64-billion.

Net income rose to $4.50-billion, or $4.72 per share, from $4.46-billion, or $4.59 per share.

IBM’s shares rose 30.2 per cent in the last 12 months, outperforming the 23.2 per cent gain in the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular