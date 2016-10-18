Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The logo of Intel is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei. (© Tyrone Siu / Reuters)
The logo of Intel is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei. (© Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Intel’s quarterly revenue beats estimates Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Intel Corp reported a better-than-expected 9.1 per cent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by improving PC demand and growth in its data centre and cloud businesses.

The world’s largest chipmaker said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be $15.7-billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $15.86-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Intel’s shares were down 3.9 per cent at $36.29 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Revenue from the data centre business, which offers storage and cloud-based software services, rose 9.7 per cent to $4.54-billion in the third quarter, from a year earlier.

Demand for cloud-based services has been growing as more businesses shift to cloud-computing methods.

Revenue from the company’s traditional PC business, which still accounts for over half of Intel’s total revenue, rose 4.5 per cent to $8.89-billion.

According to research firm IDC, global PC shipments fell by a smaller-than-expected 3.9 per cent in the third quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 80 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 73 cents.

The company’s net revenue rose to $15.78-billion from $14.47-billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $15.58-billion.

Net income rose to $3.38-billion, or 69 cents per shares, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $3.11-billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Up to Tuesday’s close, Intel’s shares had risen 9.6 per cent this year, lagging the 22.8 per cent gain in the broader Philadelphia semiconductor index.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Intel Corp
    $37.75
    +0.46
    (+1.23%)
  • Updated October 18 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog