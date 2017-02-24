Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc. said on Friday it would close 130 to140 stores over the next few months, and reported a bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales for the holiday quarter.

Shares of the company were down 2.6 per cent in premarket trading on Friday, after initially rising 3 per cent.

The company said it would also initiate a voluntary early retirement program for about 6,000 employees from among its home office, stores and supply chain personnel.

J.C. Penney also said it would sell a supply chain facility in Buena Park, California to “monetize a lucrative real estate asset” and close a distribution centre in Lakeland, Florida.

J.C. Penney’s store closures come after larger rival Macy’s Inc. said in November it would shut 100 stores, as department stores struggle with weak demand for apparel and growing competition from online retailers.

“We believe closing stores will also allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers,” Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

The stores being closed were underperforming and represent about 13 per cent to 14 per cent of J.C. Penney’s store base and less than 5 per cent of annual sales, the company said.

J.C. Penney said it expected annual savings of about $200-million from the cost-cutting measures, and would take a related pretax charge of about $225-million in the first half of the current year.

Sales at stores open more than a year fell 0.7 per cent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, bigger than the 0.5 per cent drop estimated by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

While lower inventories helped rivals Kohl’s Corp. and Nordstrom Inc. keep promotions low and margins up, J.C. Penney said it promoted more and ended the quarter with 4.9 per cent higher inventory.

The company’s gross margin fell one percentage point to 33.1 per cent, also hurt by the roll out of its low-margin appliances business to more stores.

However, a fall in certain expenses helped J.C. Penney report an adjusted profit of 64 cents per share, beating the average analysts’ estimate of 61 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

J.C. Penney also reported its first annual adjusted profit in five years.

