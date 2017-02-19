Kraft Heinz Co. withdrew its $143-billion (U.S.) bid for Unilever two days after the approach became public amid stiff opposition from the Anglo-Dutch target to engage in discussions.

“Unilever and Kraft Heinz hold each other in high regard,” the companies said in a statement Sunday. “Kraft Heinz has the utmost respect for the culture, strategy and leadership of Unilever.”

Unilever last week rejected a $50-a-share buyout offer by Kraft Heinz, saying the proposal “fundamentally undervalues” the household-products maker. Kraft, which sells products such as Velveeta and Jell-O, faced an uphill battle in trying to get Unilever to negotiate, with the latter’s management fretting behind the scenes about Kraft’s cost-cutting model and its lack of vision for cultivating brands, people familiar with the situation said.

Shares of Unilever jumped 13 per cent to close Friday at a record €44.80 euros in Amsterdam. Kraft Heinz, based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, climbed 11 per cent to a record in New York trading.

The proposed deal, which would have been the largest-ever takeover in the food or beverage industry, would have created a company with combined sales of $84.8-billion last year, second only to Nestlé SA.

Report Typo/Error