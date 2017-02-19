Kraft Heinz Co. withdrew its $143 billion bid for Unilever two days after the approach became public amid stiff opposition from the Anglo-Dutch target to engage in discussions.

“Kraft Heinz’s interest was made public at an extremely early stage,” spokesman Michael Mullen said Sunday in an e-mailed statement. “Our intention was to proceed on a friendly basis, but it was made clear Unilever did not wish to pursue a transaction. It is best to step away early so both companies can focus on their own independent plans to generate value.”

Unilever last week rejected a $50-a-share buyout offer by Kraft Heinz, saying the proposal “fundamentally undervalues” the household-products maker. Kraft, which sells products like Velveeta and Jell-O, faced an uphill battle in trying to get Unilever to negotiate, with the latter’s management fretting behind the scenes about Kraft’s cost-cutting model and its lack of vision for cultivating brands, people familiar with the situation said.

Shares of Unilever jumped 13 percent to close Friday at a record 44.80 euros ($47.55) in Amsterdam. Kraft Heinz, based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, climbed 11 percent to a record in New York trading.

The quick withdrawal of Kraft’s offer is surprising because Unilever’s defenses, including its low ownership by management and other anti-takeover policies, weren’t very high, said Ken Shea, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Kraft’s dealmaking credibility may take a hit going forward, he said.

“The strange episode suggests that Kraft Heinz acted a bit hastily with its takeover plan, and evidently did not think it fully through,” Shea said Sunday. “Also, the timing and size of the bid -- coming just after its earnings conference call on Wednesday last week, in which it downplayed the need for acquisitions -- likely leaves their Wall Street credibility diminished.”

The proposed deal, which would have been the largest-ever takeover in the food or beverage industry, would have created a company with combined sales of $84.8 billion last year, second only to Nestle SA.

“Unilever and Kraft Heinz hold each other in high regard,” the companies said in a joint statement Sunday. “Kraft Heinz has the utmost respect for the culture, strategy and leadership of Unilever.”

