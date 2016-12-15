Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An Eli Lilly & Co. sign is displayed outside the company's office in La Jolla, Calif. (Konrad Fiedler/Bloomberg)
An Eli Lilly & Co. sign is displayed outside the company's office in La Jolla, Calif. (Konrad Fiedler/Bloomberg)

Lilly forecasts 2017 revenue, profit above estimates Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Eli Lilly and Co forecast 2017 earnings and revenue above analysts’ estimates as it sees strong demand for its recently launched drugs, including diabetes treatments Trulicity and Jardiance.

The company said it expected 2017 revenue to be between $21.8-billion-$22.3-billion and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.05-$4.15 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $21.67-billion and earnings of $3.97, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings on a reported basis are expected to be in the range $3.51-$3.61 per share, the company said.

However, Lilly lowered its 2016 earnings estimate due to charges related to its failed late-stage trial of its Alzheimer’s treatment.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Eli Lilly and Co
    $67.67
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated December 14 4:01 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular