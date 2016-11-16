Lowe’s Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement chain, reported third-quarter profit and sales that missed analysts’ estimates as fewer customers visited its stores, and the retailer cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time.

The company’s shares tumbled 5.87 per cent to $65 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

“While we expected moderation in the second half of the year, traffic slowed more than we anticipated in August and September before improving in October, which put pressure on our profitability in the quarter,” Chief Executive Robert Niblock said in a statement.

Lowe’s net sales rose 9.6 per cent to $15.74-billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 28. But that missed analysts average estimate of $15.86-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at Lowe’s stores open more than 13 months rose 2.7 per cent, less than the 3.2 per cent-growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Lowe’s net income fell to $379-million, or 43 cents per share, from $736-million, or 80 cents per share.

The latest quarter included non-cash pretax charges of $462-million related to the wind down of a joint venture, write-offs for canceled projects and impairments related to reassessment of its Orchard Supply Hardware business.

Excluding items, Lowe’s earned 88 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lowe’s cut its full-year earnings forecast to $3.52 per share from $4.06.

The company said it now expects sales to grow 9-10 per cent for the year ending Feb. 3 and comparable sales to increase 3-4 per cent.

It had previously forecast sales growth of about 10 per cent and comparable sales growth of about 4 per cent.

Lowe’s larger rival Home Depot Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, citing higher traffic and spending. But the company maintained its full-year sales forecast, which disappointed investors.

Lowe’s may have registered some softness in appliances and paint in the quarter, BTIG analysts wrote in a pre-earnings note. Home Depot said appliances was its strongest category.

