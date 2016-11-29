Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The logo of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co. is seen at a store at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich. (© Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters/REUTERS)
The logo of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co. is seen at a store at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich.

Reuters

Tiffany & Co reported its first rise in sales in eight quarters as strong sales in Japan and China more than offset a decline in the United States, its biggest market.

Shares of the company, which makes the iconic “Tiffany Setting” diamond engagement ring, rose 3.7 per cent to $81.00 in light premarket trading on Tuesday.

“Our business in Japan performed well, which we attribute to spending by domestic consumers,” Chief Executive Frederic Cumenal said in a statement.

Sales in China rose by “double-digits,” Tiffany said.

Sales at established stores fell 2 per cent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31.

Analysts on average had expected a 2.8 per cent drop, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Tiffany’s net sales rose slightly to $949.3-million from $938.2-million a year earlier.

Net income rose 4.5 per cent to $95.1-million or 76 cents per share.

