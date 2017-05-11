Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Macy's Inc. store in New York. (John Taggart/Bloomberg)
Reuters

Department store operator Macy’s Inc reported a 39 per cent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in sales and as higher inventory weighed on margins.

The company’s shares dropped 7 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday.

Net income attributable to Macy’s shareholders fell to $71-million, or 23 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $116-million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at stores open at least a year, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, fell 4.6 per cent, steeper than the 3.5 per cent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

