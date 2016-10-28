MasterCard Inc, the world’s second-biggest payments processor, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by higher spending by customers on its network.

The company’s shares were up 1.8 per cent at $105.51 in premarket trading on Friday.

MasterCard’s net income jumped 21.2 per cent to $1.18-billion, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts on average had expected 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 13.8 per cent to $2.88-billion.

Bigger rival Visa Inc also reported better-than-expected quarterly results this week.

Worldwide purchase volume rose 9 per cent to $882-billion, on a local currency basis, the company said.

MasterCard’s cross-border volumes – the value of transactions made by card holders outside the card-issuer’s country – jumped 12 per cent.

Up to Thursday’s close, the company’s stock had risen 6.4 per cent this year.

Report Typo/Error