The U.S. agency charged with protecting consumers’ finances on Wednesday said it fined Mastercard Inc. and private company UniRush LLC $13-million for failures in October 2015 that prevented people from accessing paycheques and other deposits on their prepaid debit cards.
The companies will pay $10-million in restitution to the “tens of thousands” of customers who could not access funds and $3-million civil money penalty, according to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
